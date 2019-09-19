Brokerages Expect Diebold Nixdorf Inc (NYSE:DBD) to Post $0.24 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Diebold Nixdorf Inc (NYSE:DBD) to announce earnings of $0.24 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Diebold Nixdorf’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.29. Diebold Nixdorf posted earnings per share of ($0.61) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 139.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Diebold Nixdorf will report full year earnings of $0.14 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.04 to $0.19. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $0.98. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Diebold Nixdorf.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Diebold Nixdorf had a negative net margin of 11.32% and a negative return on equity of 53.21%. Diebold Nixdorf’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.21) EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Diebold Nixdorf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. DA Davidson set a $17.00 target price on shares of Diebold Nixdorf and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Sidoti started coverage on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Diebold Nixdorf from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Diebold Nixdorf currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.67.

In related news, Director Phillip R. Cox sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.05, for a total transaction of $84,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Arthur F. Anton acquired 9,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.40 per share, for a total transaction of $99,996.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DBD. Commonwealth Bank of Australia increased its stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 8.8% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 23,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 4.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 27,786 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 1,298 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf in the second quarter worth $3,885,000. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 13.6% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 134,559 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after buying an additional 16,100 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 32.9% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 41,491 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 10,261 shares during the period. 89.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DBD traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $13.40. 484,192 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,028,654. Diebold Nixdorf has a fifty-two week low of $2.41 and a fifty-two week high of $14.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.69 and a 200-day moving average of $10.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 32.81 and a beta of 2.80.

Diebold Nixdorf

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated provides connected commerce solutions to financial institutions and retailers in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Retail. The Banking segment offers cash recyclers and dispensers, intelligent deposit terminals, teller automation tools, and kiosk technologies, as well as physical security solutions; and front-end applications for consumer connection points and back-end platforms that manage channel transactions, operations and integration and facilitate omnichannel transactions, endpoint monitoring, remote asset management, customer marketing, merchandise management, and analytics.

