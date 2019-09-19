Brokerages Set Ascential PLC (LON:ASCL) Target Price at GBX 445

Ascential PLC (LON:ASCL) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 458 ($5.98).

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ASCL. Morgan Stanley raised Ascential to an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.23) target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Ascential in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ascential in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ascential in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 440 ($5.75) target price on shares of Ascential in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd.

ASCL stock traded down GBX 3.80 ($0.05) during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 392 ($5.12). 673,894 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,060,000. Ascential has a twelve month low of GBX 335.60 ($4.39) and a twelve month high of GBX 432.80 ($5.66). The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 379.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 368.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.98.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be paid a GBX 1.80 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. Ascential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.12%.

Ascential Company Profile

Ascential plc provides business-to-business information services for product design, marketing, sales, and built environment and policy in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers industry-specific business intelligence, insights, and forecasting through data and digital subscription tools. The company was formerly known as Trident Floatco PLC and changed its name to Ascential plc in January 2016.

