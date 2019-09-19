Brokerages Set BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Target Price at $55.73

BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $55.73.

A number of research firms have commented on BCE. Scotiabank restated a “buy” rating on shares of BCE in a research note on Friday, August 16th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of BCE in a research note on Monday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered BCE from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Desjardins lowered BCE to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, TD Securities upgraded BCE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.38 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th.

NYSE:BCE traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $48.05. 599,836 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 834,080. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.57. BCE has a fifty-two week low of $38.75 and a fifty-two week high of $48.84.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. BCE had a return on equity of 19.15% and a net margin of 12.51%. The business had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.90 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that BCE will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $0.601 dividend. This is a positive change from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.00%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.82%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of BCE in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in BCE by 72.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in BCE during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in BCE during the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in BCE by 1,052.6% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.85% of the company’s stock.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates in three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services, including 40 live and on-demand channels on smartphones and tablets; roaming services; push-to-talk, field service management, worker safety, and mobility management solutions; and asset management, smart buildings, smart cities, fleet management, and other Internet of Things services.

