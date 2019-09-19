Brokerages Set CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Target Price at $53.67

Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $53.18.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CF shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on CF Industries from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Scotiabank downgraded CF Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, June 16th. Finally, Barclays set a $57.00 price objective on CF Industries and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd.

CF traded down $0.64 during trading on Thursday, hitting $50.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,917,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,499,187. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $11.21 billion, a PE ratio of 40.33, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.92. CF Industries has a twelve month low of $38.90 and a twelve month high of $56.51.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 9.67%. CF Industries’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that CF Industries will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. CF Industries’s payout ratio is 96.77%.

In related news, VP Bert A. Frost sold 21,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.21, for a total transaction of $1,012,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 103,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,969,101.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Douglas C. Barnard sold 100,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total transaction of $5,099,370.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 37,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,924,872.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 238,343 shares of company stock valued at $11,786,901. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in CF Industries by 154.6% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 118,712 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,545,000 after purchasing an additional 72,079 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in CF Industries by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 179,791 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,396,000 after buying an additional 33,510 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in CF Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $621,000. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its position in CF Industries by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 28,165 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after buying an additional 7,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthStone Inc. purchased a new position in CF Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $411,000. 92.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes nitrogen fertilizers and other nitrogen products worldwide. Its principal nitrogen fertilizer products include ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution, and ammonium nitrate. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products, as well as compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

