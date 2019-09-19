Brokerages Set LexinFintech Holdings Ltd – (NASDAQ:LX) Price Target at $16.15

Shares of LexinFintech Holdings Ltd – (NASDAQ:LX) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.15.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LexinFintech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of LexinFintech from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of LexinFintech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TT International acquired a new stake in LexinFintech in the first quarter valued at $67,505,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in LexinFintech by 0.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,805,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,961,000 after acquiring an additional 23,831 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new stake in LexinFintech in the second quarter valued at $22,876,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in LexinFintech by 278.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,558,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146,514 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in LexinFintech by 842.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,106,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,354,000 after acquiring an additional 989,450 shares during the period. 22.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LX traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $11.37. 1,522,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 938,614. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.98. LexinFintech has a fifty-two week low of $6.48 and a fifty-two week high of $14.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.60 and its 200-day moving average is $11.65.

LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 30th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.42 by ($2.92). The business had revenue of $969.60 million for the quarter. LexinFintech had a return on equity of 52.70% and a net margin of 26.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that LexinFintech will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online consumer finance platform for young adults in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Fenqile.com, a retail and online consumer finance platform that offers installment purchase loans, personal installment loans, and other loan products, as well as provides online direct sales with installment payment terms.

