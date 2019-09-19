Brokerages Set Peak Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:SKIS) PT at $7.00

Peak Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:SKIS) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.00.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SKIS. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Peak Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Peak Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Peak Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Peak Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Peak Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Peak Resorts in the second quarter valued at approximately $584,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Peak Resorts by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 5,471 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Peak Resorts by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 179,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,000 after acquiring an additional 12,349 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Peak Resorts by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 114,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 10,867 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in Peak Resorts by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 102,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 12,500 shares during the period. 41.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:SKIS remained flat at $$10.98 during trading on Friday. 1,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,313. Peak Resorts has a 52 week low of $3.75 and a 52 week high of $11.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $167.23 million, a PE ratio of 24.41 and a beta of 0.98.

Peak Resorts (NASDAQ:SKIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $85.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.27 million. Peak Resorts had a net margin of 0.59% and a return on equity of 1.74%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Peak Resorts will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Peak Resorts Company Profile

Peak Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and leases day and overnight drive ski resorts in the United States. Its resorts activities and amenities include skiing, snowboarding, terrain parks, tubing, dining, lodging, equipment rentals and sales, ski and snowboard instruction, zip lines, mountain coasters, mountain biking, hiking, and other summer activities.

