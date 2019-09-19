Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) Shares Sold by Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC lessened its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 128,466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,369 shares during the period. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners comprises about 1.4% of Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners were worth $5,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 40.0% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 266.7% in the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the second quarter valued at $54,000. Tyers Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the second quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Flinton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the second quarter valued at $95,000. Institutional investors own 46.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BIP traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,863. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.84 and a 200 day moving average of $42.95. The company has a market cap of $13.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.85. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a 1 year low of $32.26 and a 1 year high of $48.79.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 1.40% and a net margin of 3.32%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 61.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.502 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 340.68%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BIP shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $48.00 target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Bank of America increased their target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Raymond James set a $52.00 target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.45.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, energy, and data infrastructure businesses. The Utilities segment operates approximately 2,000 kilometers (km) of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; approximately 2,200 km of electricity transmission lines in North and South America; and approximately 6.6 million electricity and natural gas connections and 1.1 million smart meters, as well as operates metallurgical coal export terminals.

