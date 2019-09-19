Brooks Automation, Inc (NASDAQ:BRKS) Stock Position Decreased by Boston Partners

Boston Partners lessened its holdings in shares of Brooks Automation, Inc (NASDAQ:BRKS) by 40.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 814,878 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 559,692 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned 1.13% of Brooks Automation worth $31,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BRKS. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Brooks Automation by 75.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,444 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Brooks Automation by 6,038.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,903 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,872 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Brooks Automation by 213.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,076 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,414 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Brooks Automation during the 2nd quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in shares of Brooks Automation by 43.7% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,794 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, insider David Pietrantoni sold 3,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $136,653.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,466,488. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BRKS. BidaskClub raised shares of Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of Brooks Automation from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Brooks Automation in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price (down from $51.00) on shares of Brooks Automation in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:BRKS traded up $0.48 during trading on Thursday, reaching $39.82. The company had a trading volume of 5,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 405,927. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.66 and its 200 day moving average is $35.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 62.27 and a beta of 1.39. Brooks Automation, Inc has a twelve month low of $23.02 and a twelve month high of $42.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 3.01.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $203.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.14 million. Brooks Automation had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 6.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Brooks Automation, Inc will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. Brooks Automation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.50%.

About Brooks Automation

Brooks Automation, Inc provides automation and cryogenic solutions for various markets. The company operates in two segments, Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Science Systems. The Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group segment offers mission-critical wafer automation and contamination controls solutions and services.

