Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) Shares Bought by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) by 872.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,199 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,150 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Brunswick by 121.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Brunswick during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Brunswick by 63.4% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in Brunswick by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miles Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brunswick during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Institutional investors own 96.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Brunswick from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $61.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Brunswick to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Brunswick from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Brunswick from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Brunswick from $63.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.59.

NYSE BC traded down $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $53.32. The company had a trading volume of 17,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 945,609. The company has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 11.22, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Brunswick Co. has a 12-month low of $41.02 and a 12-month high of $69.82.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Brunswick had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 26.56%. The firm’s revenue was down 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brunswick Co. will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. Brunswick’s payout ratio is presently 17.61%.

In related news, CFO William Metzger sold 15,517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total value of $834,349.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Brunswick Profile

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. The company's Marine Engine segment offers outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engine and propulsion systems; marine electronics and control integration systems, steering systems, instruments, controls, propellers, trolling motors, fuel systems, electrical systems, service parts, and lubricants; and integrated propulsion systems to the recreational and commercial marine markets, as well as parts and accessories.

