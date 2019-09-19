Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.90.

BLDR has been the topic of several research reports. Buckingham Research raised their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLDR traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $20.56. 1,023,534 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,007,269. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.11. Builders FirstSource has a 52-week low of $10.15 and a 52-week high of $20.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 1.94.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 39.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Builders FirstSource will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Donald F. Mcaleenan sold 125,408 shares of Builders FirstSource stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.88, for a total transaction of $2,367,703.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 152,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,884,354.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO David E. Rush sold 2,351 shares of Builders FirstSource stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.48, for a total transaction of $45,797.48. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 42,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $835,419.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 219,744 shares of company stock worth $4,258,449 in the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BLDR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,542,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,649,000 after acquiring an additional 182,727 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 474.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 26,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 21,643 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 1st quarter worth $120,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 20,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,593 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.29% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

