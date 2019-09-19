BZLCOIN (BZL) Achieves Market Cap of $9,808.00

BZLCOIN (CURRENCY:BZL) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 19th. BZLCOIN has a total market capitalization of $9,808.00 and $9.00 worth of BZLCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BZLCOIN coin can now be purchased for $0.0045 or 0.00000044 BTC on popular exchanges including Crex24, STEX and CryptoBridge. During the last week, BZLCOIN has traded 16.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002900 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009783 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.55 or 0.00209843 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $125.11 or 0.01218415 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000769 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000170 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.70 or 0.00094452 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00018137 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded up 27.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00020200 BTC.

About BZLCOIN

BZLCOIN’s total supply is 2,267,968 coins and its circulating supply is 2,182,101 coins. BZLCOIN’s official Twitter account is @bzlcoin. The official website for BZLCOIN is en.bzlcoin.org. The official message board for BZLCOIN is medium.com/bzlcoin.

Buying and Selling BZLCOIN

BZLCOIN can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, STEX and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BZLCOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BZLCOIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BZLCOIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

