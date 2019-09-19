Cactus Inc (NYSE:WHD) Shares Purchased by Marshall Wace North America L.P.

Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in shares of Cactus Inc (NYSE:WHD) by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 573,621 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,597 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned 0.76% of Cactus worth $18,999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WHD. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cactus in the second quarter worth $36,000. HMS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cactus in the second quarter worth $49,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Cactus by 20.8% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Cactus by 87.6% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cactus in the second quarter worth $238,000. 64.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cactus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective (down previously from $50.00) on shares of Cactus in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cactus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 15th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Cactus from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their price objective on shares of Cactus from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cactus has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.75.

Shares of WHD stock traded down $0.21 on Thursday, hitting $30.55. The stock had a trading volume of 10,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 465,257. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.42 and its 200-day moving average is $32.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 3.92. Cactus Inc has a 52-week low of $24.23 and a 52-week high of $40.97.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $168.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.27 million. Cactus had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 34.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Cactus Inc will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees. It also provides field services, such as 24-hour service crews to assist with the installation, maintenance, and safe handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment, as well as repair services for equipment that it sells or rents.

