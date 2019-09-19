Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,040 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF comprises 1.0% of Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHG. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 11,614,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,596,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066,615 shares during the period. Fund Evaluation Group LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 42.7% during the second quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC now owns 1,378,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,722,000 after buying an additional 412,467 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 120.2% in the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 666,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,446,000 after purchasing an additional 363,791 shares during the period. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $16,349,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 14,584.5% in the second quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 146,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,219,000 after purchasing an additional 145,845 shares during the period.

Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Thursday, reaching $85.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 526,202. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $83.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.04. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $64.30 and a one year high of $86.36.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

