Caleres Inc (NYSE:CAL) Stock Position Increased by United Capital Financial Advisers LLC

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in Caleres Inc (NYSE:CAL) by 30.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 96,124 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 22,643 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Caleres worth $1,915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Caleres by 52.3% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,272 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in Caleres in the first quarter worth about $118,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Caleres by 267.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,782 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 3,479 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Caleres by 15.4% in the second quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 5,986 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Caleres by 937.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,681 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 8,748 shares during the last quarter. 91.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Caleres from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Caleres from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Caleres and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.60.

CAL stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $21.68. 17,844 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,106,096. Caleres Inc has a 52-week low of $14.30 and a 52-week high of $37.82. The stock has a market cap of $929.94 million, a P/E ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.02 and its 200 day moving average is $21.76.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 26th. The textile maker reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. Caleres had a negative net margin of 0.41% and a positive return on equity of 13.75%. The business had revenue of $752.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $752.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Caleres Inc will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 11th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.67%.

Caleres Company Profile

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear in the United States, Canada, Guam, and Italy. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label casual, dress, and athletic footwear products to women, men, and children.

