Cancer Genetics (NASDAQ:CGIX) Shares Up 11.1%

Shares of Cancer Genetics Inc (NASDAQ:CGIX) shot up 11.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.11 and last traded at $0.10, 3,811,800 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 82% from the average session volume of 2,088,914 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.09.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Cancer Genetics (NASDAQ:CGIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 19th. The medical research company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.53 million during the quarter. Cancer Genetics had a negative net margin of 98.13% and a negative return on equity of 208.35%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cancer Genetics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Cancer Genetics Inc (NASDAQ:CGIX) by 38.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,777,125 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 769,896 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 4.80% of Cancer Genetics worth $453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 11.21% of the company’s stock.

Cancer Genetics Company Profile (NASDAQ:CGIX)

Cancer Genetics, Inc develops, commercializes, and provides molecular and biomarker-based tests and services in the United States, Europe, and Asia. Its tests enable physicians to personalize the clinical management of each individual patient by providing genomic information to diagnose, monitor, and inform cancer treatment; and enable biotech and pharmaceutical companies involved in oncology and immuno-oncology trials to select candidate populations and reduce adverse drug reactions by providing information regarding genomic factors influencing subject responses to therapeutics.

