Canopy Growth (NYSE:CGC) Trading Down 8.5%

Canopy Growth Corp (NYSE:CGC) fell 8.5% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $26.27 and last traded at $26.34, 5,683,199 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 11% from the average session volume of 6,376,605 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.79.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CGC. Oppenheimer began coverage on Canopy Growth in a report on Tuesday. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Canopy Growth in a report on Friday, August 16th. Consumer Edge began coverage on Canopy Growth in a report on Friday, June 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on Canopy Growth in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Compass Point began coverage on Canopy Growth in a report on Monday, June 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.76 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canopy Growth currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.86.

Get Canopy Growth alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 10.37 and a quick ratio of 9.03. The company has a market cap of $9.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.57 and a beta of 3.79.

Canopy Growth (NYSE:CGC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The marijuana producer reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.50). Canopy Growth had a negative net margin of 647.47% and a negative return on equity of 13.01%. The firm had revenue of $70.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.06 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Canopy Growth Corp will post -2.17 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 66.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 601,365 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock valued at $24,452,000 after acquiring an additional 239,617 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP raised its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 4.0% in the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 432,600 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock valued at $17,438,000 after acquiring an additional 16,800 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 2.7% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 721,900 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock valued at $31,244,000 after acquiring an additional 18,700 shares during the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors raised its position in Canopy Growth by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 40,788 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock worth $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 6,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new position in Canopy Growth in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Institutional investors own 9.27% of the company’s stock.

About Canopy Growth (NYSE:CGC)

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

Recommended Story: Systematic Risk

Receive News & Ratings for Canopy Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canopy Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.