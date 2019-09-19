Career Education (NASDAQ:CECO) Shares Down 5.4% on Insider Selling

Career Education Corp. (NASDAQ:CECO)’s stock price traded down 5.4% on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $17.78 and last traded at $17.80, 1,065,734 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 128% from the average session volume of 467,841 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.81.

Specifically, insider Michele A. Peppers sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.56, for a total value of $107,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 66,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,433,157.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP John Robert Kline sold 4,789 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total value of $94,008.07. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 170,999 shares in the company, valued at $3,356,710.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 90,777 shares of company stock worth $1,866,913 over the last ninety days. 5.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CECO. Sidoti set a $24.00 price target on Career Education and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price target (up from $24.00) on shares of Career Education in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Career Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. BidaskClub lowered Career Education from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Career Education from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.81.

Career Education (NASDAQ:CECO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $156.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.10 million. Career Education had a return on equity of 25.42% and a net margin of 8.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Career Education Corp. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CECO. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Career Education during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in Career Education during the second quarter worth about $80,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in Career Education during the second quarter worth about $145,000. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new position in Career Education during the second quarter worth about $151,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new position in Career Education during the second quarter worth about $208,000. 84.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Career Education Corporation operates colleges, institutions, and universities that provide education to student population in various career-oriented disciplines through online, campus based, and blended learning programs in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Colorado Technical University (CTU), American InterContinental University (AIU), and All Other Campuses.

