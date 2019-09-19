CarGurus Inc (NASDAQ:CARG) CFO Sells $174,900.00 in Stock

CarGurus Inc (NASDAQ:CARG) CFO Jason Trevisan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.98, for a total transaction of $174,900.00.

Jason Trevisan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 15th, Jason Trevisan sold 3,000 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.95, for a total transaction of $92,850.00.

On Monday, July 15th, Jason Trevisan sold 5,000 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total transaction of $188,700.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CARG traded up $0.62 during trading on Thursday, reaching $33.76. 135,926 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 635,623. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.68. CarGurus Inc has a 12 month low of $30.22 and a 12 month high of $57.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.23 and a 200-day moving average of $36.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.88.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. CarGurus had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 17.12%. The firm had revenue of $145.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. CarGurus’s quarterly revenue was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that CarGurus Inc will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Natixis bought a new position in CarGurus in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,478,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in CarGurus in the 2nd quarter worth about $412,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in CarGurus in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,835,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in CarGurus by 717.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 45,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 39,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new position in CarGurus in the 2nd quarter worth about $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of CarGurus in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Consumer Edge assumed coverage on shares of CarGurus in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CarGurus from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of CarGurus to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of CarGurus in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.42.

About CarGurus

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, and Spain. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

