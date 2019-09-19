Carrizo Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:CRZO) Shares Gap Down to $8.95

Shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc (NASDAQ:CRZO) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $9.02, but opened at $8.95. Carrizo Oil & Gas shares last traded at $8.71, with a volume of 337,990 shares trading hands.

CRZO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Northland Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas in a research report on Sunday, September 1st. Johnson Rice downgraded shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. BidaskClub raised shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.75.

The company has a market cap of $821.38 million, a P/E ratio of 3.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.58.

Carrizo Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:CRZO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $264.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.76 million. Carrizo Oil & Gas had a net margin of 55.87% and a return on equity of 25.15%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

In other Carrizo Oil & Gas news, insider S P. Iv Johnson sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.26, for a total value of $66,080.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 179,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,480,365.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 24,000 shares of company stock worth $231,520. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its stake in Carrizo Oil & Gas by 50.2% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 410,080 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,114,000 after purchasing an additional 137,000 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Carrizo Oil & Gas by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 103,406 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 19,321 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Carrizo Oil & Gas by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,136,313 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $35,409,000 after purchasing an additional 140,059 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Carrizo Oil & Gas by 83.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 556,746 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,550,000 after purchasing an additional 252,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Carrizo Oil & Gas in the 1st quarter worth $14,487,000.

Carrizo Oil & Gas Company Profile (NASDAQ:CRZO)

Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc, an energy company, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas liquids, and gas from resource plays primarily in the United States. The company holds interests in oil and gas plays, including the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas; and the Permian Basin in West Texas.

