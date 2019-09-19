Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) Raised to Buy at Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Craig Hallum currently has $15.00 price objective on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine lowered Cars.com from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cars.com from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. B. Riley dropped their target price on Cars.com from $31.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Barrington Research lowered Cars.com from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Cars.com from a c rating to a d rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.31.

Shares of NYSE CARS opened at $10.00 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $705.37 million, a P/E ratio of 5.49, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Cars.com has a 12-month low of $8.23 and a 12-month high of $28.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.79.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $148.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.18 million. Cars.com had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 6.51%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cars.com will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cars.com news, Director Jr. Donald A. Mcgovern bought 10,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.16 per share, with a total value of $95,703.68. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Alex Vetter bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.19 per share, for a total transaction of $203,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 58,948 shares of company stock worth $575,784 in the last three months. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sicart Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cars.com by 42.8% during the second quarter. Sicart Associates LLC now owns 253,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,993,000 after purchasing an additional 75,890 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Cars.com during the second quarter worth about $180,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Cars.com by 22.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 502,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,971,000 after purchasing an additional 93,245 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cars.com by 9.4% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 557,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,715,000 after purchasing an additional 48,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaOne Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cars.com by 627.8% during the second quarter. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC now owns 20,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 17,717 shares during the last quarter.

About Cars.com

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

