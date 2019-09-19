Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) Price Target Raised to $174.00

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Sidoti from $166.00 to $174.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Sidoti’s price target suggests a potential upside of 5.54% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $144.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $166.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $152.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.80.

Get Casey's General Stores alerts:

Shares of CASY stock traded up $1.31 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $164.87. 19,978 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 387,703. The business’s fifty day moving average is $167.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Casey’s General Stores has a 12-month low of $116.23 and a 12-month high of $173.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.55.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 9th. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.28. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 15.55%. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Casey’s General Stores will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director H Lynn Horak sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.55, for a total value of $463,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brian Joseph Johnson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.48, for a total value of $625,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,318,564.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dearborn Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 4.5% in the second quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 170,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,637,000 after acquiring an additional 7,409 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the second quarter valued at approximately $325,000. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 4.7% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 89,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,490,000 after acquiring an additional 3,970 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,461,000. Finally, Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 29.1% in the second quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 830,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,553,000 after acquiring an additional 187,330 shares during the period. 87.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Casey’s General Stores

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverage and tobacco products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; school supplies, housewares, and pet supplies; and other nonfood items.

Featured Story: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Casey's General Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casey's General Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.