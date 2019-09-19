CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE) Shares Bought by Putnam Investments LLC

Putnam Investments LLC grew its position in shares of CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 556,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,655 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC owned 0.17% of CBRE Group worth $28,573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,629,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,263,479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646,800 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,479,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $383,712,000 after acquiring an additional 108,247 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 125.4% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 4,537,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $204,412,000 after acquiring an additional 2,524,700 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 133.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 4,321,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $221,709,000 after acquiring an additional 2,470,334 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,132,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $212,015,000 after acquiring an additional 33,614 shares during the period. 93.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Brandon B. Boze sold 3,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total value of $161,580,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert E. Sulentic sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $2,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 829,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,450,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,090,000 shares of company stock worth $166,336,500 in the last 90 days. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CBRE stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $53.96. 634,140 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,423,124. The firm has a market cap of $18.14 billion, a PE ratio of 16.45, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.71. CBRE Group Inc has a 1 year low of $37.45 and a 1 year high of $56.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $52.49 and a 200 day moving average of $50.83.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. Analysts expect that CBRE Group Inc will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CBRE. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Compass Point began coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.40.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; Global Investment Management; and Development Services segments. The company offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; integrated property sales, and mortgage and structured financing services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

