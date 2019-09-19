CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE) Shares Bought by ValueAct Holdings L.P.

ValueAct Holdings L.P. grew its holdings in CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE) by 0.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,225,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,216 shares during the quarter. CBRE Group makes up 7.1% of ValueAct Holdings L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. ValueAct Holdings L.P.’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $678,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hexavest Inc. bought a new position in CBRE Group in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in CBRE Group during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CBRE Group by 347.6% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in CBRE Group during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp boosted its holdings in CBRE Group by 680.6% during the second quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Robert E. Sulentic sold 40,000 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $2,000,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 829,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,450,550. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider James R. Groch sold 50,000 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total value of $2,756,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 404,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,323,129.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,090,000 shares of company stock worth $166,336,500 in the last quarter. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised their target price on CBRE Group from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Compass Point assumed coverage on CBRE Group in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on CBRE Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. CBRE Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.40.

Shares of NYSE:CBRE traded down $0.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $53.82. 72,918 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,423,124. CBRE Group Inc has a 52 week low of $37.45 and a 52 week high of $56.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $18.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.83.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 4.79%. The business had revenue of $5.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. CBRE Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that CBRE Group Inc will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; Global Investment Management; and Development Services segments. The company offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; integrated property sales, and mortgage and structured financing services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

