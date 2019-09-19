Celgene Co. (NASDAQ:CELG) Shares Bought by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Celgene Co. (NASDAQ:CELG) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,115,735 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 929,823 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 7.64% of Celgene worth $5,002,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CELG. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Celgene by 89.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,656,629 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,571,387,000 after buying an additional 7,856,422 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Celgene by 0.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,093,790 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $840,630,000 after buying an additional 69,542 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Celgene by 85.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,935,785 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $826,024,000 after buying an additional 4,122,685 shares in the last quarter. Abrams Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Celgene during the first quarter worth about $637,066,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Celgene by 4.7% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,865,722 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $364,692,000 after buying an additional 172,466 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

CELG traded down $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $98.46. 1,197,225 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,022,929. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. Celgene Co. has a 1 year low of $58.59 and a 1 year high of $99.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $95.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.59. The firm has a market cap of $69.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.41.

Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.17. Celgene had a net margin of 32.24% and a return on equity of 89.93%. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.16 earnings per share. Celgene’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Celgene Co. will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CELG. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Celgene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Celgene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Mizuho downgraded shares of Celgene from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $103.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, August 19th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $102.00 target price on shares of Celgene in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Celgene from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.60.

Celgene Company Profile

Celgene Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer and inflammatory diseases worldwide. It offers REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for multiple myeloma (MM), myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS), and mantle cell lymphoma; POMALYST/IMNOVID to treat multiple myeloma; OTEZLA, a small-molecule inhibitor of phosphodiesterase 4 for psoriatic arthritis and psoriasis; and ABRAXANE to treat breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers.

