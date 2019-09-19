Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) Lifted to Buy at SunTrust Banks

SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. SunTrust Banks currently has $8.00 price target on the oil and natural gas company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $5.00. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Centennial Resource Development’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.08 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.14 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.13 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.54 EPS.

CDEV has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Centennial Resource Development from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Centennial Resource Development from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Barclays raised shares of Centennial Resource Development from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Centennial Resource Development and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Centennial Resource Development in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Centennial Resource Development has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.21.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDEV opened at $4.76 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 1.99. Centennial Resource Development has a 12-month low of $3.92 and a 12-month high of $23.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). Centennial Resource Development had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 3.66%. The business had revenue of $244.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Centennial Resource Development will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO George S. Glyphis acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.69 per share, for a total transaction of $234,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 493,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,313,084.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 31.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CDEV. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Centennial Resource Development during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,312,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,223,220 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $130,724,000 after purchasing an additional 689,128 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Centennial Resource Development during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,066,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Centennial Resource Development during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,862,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Centennial Resource Development by 35.1% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,398,510 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $18,204,000 after acquiring an additional 622,956 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County in West Texas and Lea County in New Mexico.

