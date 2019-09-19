Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) Shares Purchased by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,776,244 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 719,784 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 10.61% of Cerner worth $2,475,799,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cerner by 115.3% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Cerner by 173.2% in the 2nd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cerner in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cerner in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cerner in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Michael Nill sold 13,124 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.07, for a total transaction of $893,350.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Julie L. Gerberding sold 7,928 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.82, for a total transaction of $569,388.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 344,268 shares of company stock worth $23,243,010 in the last ninety days. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CERN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Argus upgraded shares of Cerner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cerner from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their target price on shares of Cerner from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $82.00 target price (up previously from $76.00) on shares of Cerner in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.73.

Cerner stock traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $68.06. 292,009 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,697,543. Cerner Co. has a 1 year low of $48.78 and a 1 year high of $76.47. The firm has a market cap of $21.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $69.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.34.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. Cerner had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 15.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Cerner Co. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 24th. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.58%.

About Cerner

Cerner Corporation provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

