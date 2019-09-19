Cesca Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KOOL) Trading Up 8.4%

Cesca Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:KOOL) shares were up 8.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.80 and last traded at $4.75, approximately 146,700 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 37% from the average daily volume of 107,131 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.38.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on KOOL shares. ValuEngine upgraded Cesca Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cesca Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.50 target price (up from $1.00) on shares of Cesca Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 14th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $12.32 million, a PE ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Cesca Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KOOL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.13. Cesca Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 77.30% and a negative net margin of 98.84%. The business had revenue of $4.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cesca Therapeutics Inc will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cesca Therapeutics Company Profile

Cesca Therapeutics Inc develops, commercializes, and markets a range of automated technologies and products for cell-based therapeutics in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company develops automated blood and bone marrow processing systems that enable the separation, processing, and preservation of cell and tissue therapy products.

