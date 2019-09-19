Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $149.54.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CRL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Svb Leerink began coverage on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. in a research report on Monday, June 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Leerink Swann began coverage on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. in a research report on Monday, June 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $138.00 target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th.

Get Charles River Laboratories Intl. alerts:

Charles River Laboratories Intl. stock traded up $2.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $137.96. 352,634 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 362,489. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $131.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.09. Charles River Laboratories Intl. has a 52-week low of $103.00 and a 52-week high of $149.07.

Charles River Laboratories Intl. (NYSE:CRL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The medical research company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $657.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $662.61 million. Charles River Laboratories Intl. had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 22.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories Intl. will post 6.52 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider David Ross Smith sold 1,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.36, for a total value of $162,819.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,519,467.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new position in Charles River Laboratories Intl. in the 1st quarter worth about $201,000. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its stake in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 159.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 132,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $18,802,000 after purchasing an additional 81,500 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Charles River Laboratories Intl. in the 2nd quarter worth about $975,000. Amica Retiree Medical Trust lifted its stake in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 123.6% during the 2nd quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust now owns 3,654 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,476 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.31% of the company’s stock.

About Charles River Laboratories Intl.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

Read More: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories Intl. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories Intl. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.