Charles River Laboratories Intl. (NYSE:CRL) Price Target Increased to $162.00 by Analysts at SunTrust Banks

Charles River Laboratories Intl. (NYSE:CRL) had its price target raised by SunTrust Banks from $156.00 to $162.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the medical research company’s stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Charles River Laboratories Intl.’s FY2021 earnings at $8.70 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Svb Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. in a report on Monday, June 10th. They set an outperform rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Leerink Swann assumed coverage on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. in a report on Monday, June 10th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $138.00 price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $149.54.

Shares of NYSE:CRL opened at $135.82 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $131.21 and its 200 day moving average is $135.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.09. Charles River Laboratories Intl. has a fifty-two week low of $103.00 and a fifty-two week high of $149.07.

Charles River Laboratories Intl. (NYSE:CRL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The medical research company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $657.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $662.61 million. Charles River Laboratories Intl. had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 22.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories Intl. will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider David Ross Smith sold 1,249 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.36, for a total value of $162,819.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,519,467.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 132.1% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 318 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. in the second quarter worth about $69,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. in the second quarter worth approximately $71,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. in the second quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Hilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. in the first quarter worth approximately $118,000. 94.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Charles River Laboratories Intl. Company Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

