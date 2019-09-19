Cheesecake Factory Inc (NASDAQ:CAKE) Shares Purchased by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory Inc (NASDAQ:CAKE) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,340 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.08% of Cheesecake Factory worth $1,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAKE. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 379.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 647 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $219,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 52.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 6,130 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $292,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $311,000.

Shares of CAKE stock traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $41.66. 12,434 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 767,928. Cheesecake Factory Inc has a fifty-two week low of $35.83 and a fifty-two week high of $54.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.12, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.43.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The restaurant operator reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. Cheesecake Factory had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 4.52%. The business had revenue of $602.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $612.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cheesecake Factory Inc will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 13th. This is a positive change from Cheesecake Factory’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. Cheesecake Factory’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.26%.

In related news, Director Laurence B. Mindel acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $39.04 per share, with a total value of $97,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Edie A. Ames acquired 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $42.18 per share, for a total transaction of $31,635.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,658.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Cheesecake Factory in a report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet cut Cheesecake Factory from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Cheesecake Factory from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Cheesecake Factory from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.58.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated engages in the operation of restaurants. The company produces cheesecakes and other baked products for own restaurants and international licensees, as well as external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. As of April 16, 2019, it owned and operated 219 full-service casual-dining restaurants in the United States, including Puerto Rico and Canada comprising 202 restaurants under The Cheesecake Factory name; 14 restaurants under the Grand Lux Café name; and 2 restaurants under the RockSugar Southeast Asian Kitchen name, as well as 22 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

