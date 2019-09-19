Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (NYSE:CHKR) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.16

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (NYSE:CHKR)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.16 and traded as high as $0.64. Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust shares last traded at $0.64, with a volume of 1,675 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market cap of $30.25 million, a P/E ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.16.

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (NYSE:CHKR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust had a net margin of 81.03% and a return on equity of 40.66%. The company had revenue of $2.51 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were given a $0.032 dividend. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 20.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (NYSE:CHKR) by 149.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 128,470 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,052 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 0.27% of Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust worth $136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (NYSE:CHKR)

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust owns royalty interests in oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas properties located in the Colony Granite Wash play in Washita County in the Anadarko Basin of Western Oklahoma. The company has royalty interests in 69 producing wells and 118 development wells, and in approximately 26,400 net acres of area.

