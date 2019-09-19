China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. ADR Class H (NYSE:CEA) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $29.86

China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. ADR Class H (NYSE:CEA)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $29.86 and traded as high as $25.49. China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. ADR Class H shares last traded at $25.34, with a volume of 4,756 shares traded.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CEA. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. ADR Class H from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. ADR Class H from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. ADR Class H from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. UBS Group upgraded shares of China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. ADR Class H from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. ADR Class H to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. ADR Class H has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

The stock has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.86.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. ADR Class H by 78.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 69,684 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after purchasing an additional 30,574 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. ADR Class H by 176.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 42,801 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 27,342 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. ADR Class H in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,167,000. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. ADR Class H by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 29,483 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $867,000 after buying an additional 6,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. ADR Class H by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,515 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 1,980 shares in the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. ADR Class H

China Eastern Airlines Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the civil aviation industry in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, ground, cargo handling, tour operations, air catering, and other extended transportation services.

