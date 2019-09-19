China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.22

Shares of China Green Agriculture, Inc (NYSE:CGA) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.22 and traded as high as $4.91. China Green Agriculture shares last traded at $4.91, with a volume of 44 shares trading hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 5.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.22.

Get China Green Agriculture alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in China Green Agriculture stock. Cable Hill Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of China Green Agriculture, Inc (NYSE:CGA) by 26.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 110,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,300 shares during the quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC owned approximately 0.28% of China Green Agriculture worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 1.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA)

China Green Agriculture, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, production, and sale of various types of fertilizers and agricultural products. The company operates in three segments: Jinong, Gufeng, and Yuxing. Its fertilizer products include humic acid-based compound fertilizers, compound fertilizers, blended fertilizers, organic compound fertilizers, slow-release fertilizers, highly-concentrated water-soluble fertilizers, and mixed organic-inorganic compound fertilizers.

See Also: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for China Green Agriculture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Green Agriculture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.