Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) Shares Purchased by Paloma Partners Management Co

Paloma Partners Management Co increased its position in shares of Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) by 31.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,321 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Chubb were worth $8,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CB. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Chubb by 100.6% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 14,039,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,966,632,000 after acquiring an additional 7,040,520 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its position in Chubb by 84.4% during the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,848,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $419,548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304,154 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Chubb by 15,106.3% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 397,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,780,000 after acquiring an additional 395,182 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI boosted its position in Chubb by 9.4% during the second quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 4,106,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $604,876,000 after acquiring an additional 354,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Chubb by 39.0% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,259,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $176,453,000 after acquiring an additional 353,295 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Paul Bennett Medini sold 2,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.72, for a total value of $326,655.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 89,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,763,166.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.15, for a total transaction of $948,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 168,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,575,051.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,125 shares of company stock worth $3,010,555. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CB traded down $0.97 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $158.52. The company had a trading volume of 90,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,308,258. The stock has a market cap of $72.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $146.85. Chubb Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $119.54 and a fifty-two week high of $162.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.65 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 8.53%. Chubb’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.68 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chubb Ltd will post 10.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.78%.

CB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Chubb from $154.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Chubb from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Compass Point lowered shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $165.00 to $156.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chubb from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Chubb from $157.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.00.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

