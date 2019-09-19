Cindicator Price Reaches $0.0080 on Major Exchanges (CND)

Cindicator (CURRENCY:CND) traded 7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 19th. Cindicator has a market capitalization of $11.61 million and approximately $2.35 million worth of Cindicator was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cindicator token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0080 or 0.00000078 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, Binance, ABCC and GOPAX. In the last week, Cindicator has traded up 28.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002945 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009760 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.58 or 0.00209846 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $122.58 or 0.01191896 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0812 or 0.00000789 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000173 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.75 or 0.00094796 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00018137 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00020413 BTC.

Cindicator Token Profile

Cindicator’s genesis date was August 3rd, 2017. Cindicator’s total supply is 2,000,000,005 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,445,976,590 tokens. The Reddit community for Cindicator is /r/Cindicator and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cindicator’s official Twitter account is @crowd_indicator and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cindicator’s official website is cindicator.com.

Buying and Selling Cindicator

Cindicator can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Ethfinex, Binance, ABCC, GOPAX and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cindicator directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cindicator should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cindicator using one of the exchanges listed above.

