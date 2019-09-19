Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) is Paloma Partners Management Co’s 5th Largest Position

Paloma Partners Management Co increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 787.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,589,103 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,409,975 shares during the period. Cisco Systems makes up approximately 1.5% of Paloma Partners Management Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $86,971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CSCO. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.4% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 29,677,761 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,624,264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253,256 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,269,461 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $618,297,000 after acquiring an additional 616,591 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 16.0% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 12,843,536 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $617,252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,774,500 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 5.3% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 11,684,982 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $639,518,000 after acquiring an additional 588,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 9.6% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 10,115,186 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $553,606,000 after acquiring an additional 889,285 shares during the last quarter. 73.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.72, for a total value of $3,270,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 277,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,967,042.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark D. Chandler sold 546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.92, for a total transaction of $26,164.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 100,234 shares of company stock worth $4,782,259. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CSCO traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $49.20. The company had a trading volume of 1,122,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,666,221. The stock has a market cap of $212.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.66. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.25 and a fifty-two week high of $58.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $13.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.39 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.39% and a return on equity of 32.43%. Cisco Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Robert W. Baird set a $54.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.60.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

