Clearline Capital LP Buys 84,268 Shares of Mr. Cooper Group Inc (NASDAQ:COOP)

Clearline Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group Inc (NASDAQ:COOP) by 12.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 786,419 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 84,268 shares during the quarter. Mr. Cooper Group comprises about 3.1% of Clearline Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Clearline Capital LP owned approximately 0.86% of Mr. Cooper Group worth $6,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of COOP. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the fourth quarter worth $12,531,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Mr. Cooper Group during the first quarter valued at $139,000. Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in Mr. Cooper Group during the first quarter valued at $46,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its position in Mr. Cooper Group by 148.3% during the first quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 32,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 19,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its position in Mr. Cooper Group by 107.6% during the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,660,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,923,000 after purchasing an additional 860,763 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Mr. Cooper Group alerts:

COOP has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Mr. Cooper Group from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research report on Sunday, August 4th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mr. Cooper Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mr. Cooper Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.50.

Shares of COOP traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $11.03. The stock had a trading volume of 6,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 782,054. Mr. Cooper Group Inc has a 1 year low of $6.57 and a 1 year high of $17.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.19 and its 200 day moving average is $9.04.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.96. The business had revenue of $399.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.10 million. Mr. Cooper Group had a net margin of 38.88% and a return on equity of 52.72%. As a group, analysts expect that Mr. Cooper Group Inc will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

Mr. Cooper Group Company Profile

Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related principally to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Servicing, Originations, and Xome. The Servicing segment performs activities for originated and purchased loans, as well as operates as a subservicer for various clients that own the underlying servicing rights.

See Also: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Mr. Cooper Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mr. Cooper Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.