Clearline Capital LP Makes New $11.48 Million Investment in Echostar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS)

Clearline Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Echostar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 258,978 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $11,478,000. Echostar accounts for about 5.6% of Clearline Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SATS. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Echostar by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 502,026 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $18,434,000 after purchasing an additional 14,085 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Echostar by 391.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,497 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 7,563 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Echostar by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 115,158 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,198,000 after acquiring an additional 3,927 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Echostar by 215.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,306 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 19,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Echostar by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 54,989 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after acquiring an additional 9,132 shares during the last quarter. 45.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SATS has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Echostar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Echostar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target (down previously from $68.00) on shares of Echostar in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Echostar has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.67.

In related news, CEO Michael T. Dugan sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.07, for a total value of $3,907,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 52.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SATS stock traded up $0.18 on Thursday, hitting $40.31. 1,616 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 454,304. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 5.94 and a current ratio of 6.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 105.84 and a beta of 0.79. Echostar Co. has a twelve month low of $27.29 and a twelve month high of $41.32.

Echostar (NASDAQ:SATS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $537.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $538.80 million. Echostar had a negative net margin of 4.09% and a positive return on equity of 0.46%. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Echostar Co. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband satellite technologies and broadband Internet services for home and small office customers, satellite operations, and satellite services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hughes and EchoStar Satellite Services. The Hughes segments offers broadband satellite technologies and Internet services for home and small office customers; and broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services, and communication solutions for aeronautical, enterprise, and government customers, as well as consumers.

