Clearline Capital LP Purchases 80,750 Shares of Resideo Technologies Inc (NYSE:REZI)

Clearline Capital LP increased its position in Resideo Technologies Inc (NYSE:REZI) by 107.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 156,081 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,750 shares during the quarter. Resideo Technologies makes up about 1.7% of Clearline Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Clearline Capital LP owned approximately 0.13% of Resideo Technologies worth $3,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Resideo Technologies by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 20,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Resideo Technologies by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 49,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in Resideo Technologies by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 161,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,123,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Resideo Technologies by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 89,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,952,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Resideo Technologies by 84.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. 78.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Resideo Technologies stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Thursday, reaching $14.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 943,924. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.91. Resideo Technologies Inc has a 1-year low of $12.99 and a 1-year high of $28.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.52.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Resideo Technologies had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 7.39%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Resideo Technologies Inc will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on REZI. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Resideo Technologies from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Imperial Capital reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective (down previously from $26.00) on shares of Resideo Technologies in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Resideo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.25.

Resideo Technologies, Inc provides critical comfort, thermal, and security solutions primarily in residential environments in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Solutions, and Global Distribution. It offers home products, services, and technologies, including temperature and humidity control, water, air, remote patient monitoring software, and software solutions; and residential thermal solutions, such as boiler products, storage gas water heating solutions, ducted solutions, and thermal adjacency solutions.

