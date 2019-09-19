Cloverdale Capital Management LLC Invests $1.15 Million in Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc (NYSE:LL)

Cloverdale Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc (NYSE:LL) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 99,311 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,147,000. Lumber Liquidators makes up about 0.8% of Cloverdale Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Cloverdale Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.35% of Lumber Liquidators at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LL. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Lumber Liquidators by 467.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,594 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 5,431 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Lumber Liquidators during the second quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Lumber Liquidators during the first quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in Lumber Liquidators during the second quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new position in Lumber Liquidators during the second quarter valued at approximately $133,000. 83.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lumber Liquidators from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Lumber Liquidators from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. ValuEngine cut shares of Lumber Liquidators from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lumber Liquidators in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.78.

In other Lumber Liquidators news, CEO Dennis R. Knowles acquired 14,000 shares of Lumber Liquidators stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.04 per share, for a total transaction of $112,560.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 102,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $822,017.64. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael L. Reeves acquired 14,900 shares of Lumber Liquidators stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.32 per share, with a total value of $123,968.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 44,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $371,329.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lumber Liquidators stock traded up $0.21 on Thursday, hitting $9.18. The stock had a trading volume of 58,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,400,082. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc has a one year low of $6.59 and a one year high of $18.16. The stock has a market cap of $266.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.09, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.62.

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). Lumber Liquidators had a positive return on equity of 6.17% and a negative net margin of 5.37%. The firm had revenue of $288.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lumber Liquidators Company Profile

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hardwood species, engineered hardwood, laminates, resilient vinyl flooring, waterproof vinyl plank, and porcelain tile; renewable flooring, and bamboo and cork products; and a selection of flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, noise-reducing underlay, adhesives, and flooring tools under the Bellawood brand.

