Colu Local Network (CLN) Price Hits $0.0092 on Major Exchanges

Colu Local Network (CURRENCY:CLN) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 19th. One Colu Local Network token can currently be bought for about $0.0092 or 0.00000089 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Liqui, IDEX, HitBTC and Bancor Network. Colu Local Network has a market capitalization of $888,935.00 and $15.00 worth of Colu Local Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Colu Local Network has traded down 18.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Colu Local Network alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002906 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009759 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.60 or 0.00210199 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $126.75 or 0.01233704 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0792 or 0.00000771 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000170 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.71 or 0.00094533 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00018109 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded up 30.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00020230 BTC.

Colu Local Network Token Profile

Colu Local Network’s launch date was December 13th, 2017. Colu Local Network’s total supply is 1,540,701,334 tokens and its circulating supply is 96,779,377 tokens. Colu Local Network’s official Twitter account is @ColuNetwork. Colu Local Network’s official website is cln.network. The official message board for Colu Local Network is medium.com/colu. The Reddit community for Colu Local Network is /r/ColuLocalNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Colu Local Network Token Trading

Colu Local Network can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Liqui, IDEX, HitBTC, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Bancor Network. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Colu Local Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Colu Local Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Colu Local Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Colu Local Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Colu Local Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.