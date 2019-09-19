Compugroup Medical (ETR:COP) Given a €52.00 Price Target at Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €52.00 ($60.47) price target on Compugroup Medical (ETR:COP) in a report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on COP. HSBC set a €59.00 ($68.60) price objective on Compugroup Medical and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €70.00 ($81.40) price objective on Compugroup Medical and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank set a €68.00 ($79.07) price objective on Compugroup Medical and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €70.00 ($81.40) price objective on Compugroup Medical and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €57.75 ($67.15).

Shares of Compugroup Medical stock opened at €52.15 ($60.64) on Monday. Compugroup Medical has a fifty-two week low of €37.88 ($44.05) and a fifty-two week high of €74.80 ($86.98). The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion and a PE ratio of 31.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is €56.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is €59.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.29.

About Compugroup Medical

CompuGroup Medical Societas Europaea develops and sells software and information technology services for healthcare sector worldwide. The company's Ambulatory Information Systems segment provides practice management software and electronic medical records for office-based physicians, dentists, medical care centers, and physician's networks.

