Connors Investor Services Inc. Buys 9,690 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Connors Investor Services Inc. raised its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 213,640 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 9,690 shares during the period. Verizon Communications comprises about 1.6% of Connors Investor Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Connors Investor Services Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $12,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,476 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 271.2% during the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 19,115 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 13,966 shares during the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. 65.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,349 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.55, for a total value of $76,285.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,358,896.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.75, for a total transaction of $981,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,260.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 21,047 shares of company stock worth $1,212,038. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $60.14. The stock had a trading volume of 1,471,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,415,284. The stock has a market cap of $246.08 billion, a PE ratio of 12.77, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.52. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.28 and a 52 week high of $61.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.53.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $32.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.42 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 34.91%. The company’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. Research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be issued a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 9th. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.17%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 2nd. UBS Group lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.70 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup set a $62.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.96.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

