Connors Investor Services Inc. Sells 274 Shares of Axon Enterprise Inc (NASDAQ:AAXN)

Connors Investor Services Inc. lessened its position in Axon Enterprise Inc (NASDAQ:AAXN) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 274 shares during the period. Connors Investor Services Inc. owned 0.10% of Axon Enterprise worth $3,756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AAXN. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 661,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,927,000 after acquiring an additional 63,050 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 201.1% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,845 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 58.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 72,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,920,000 after purchasing an additional 26,539 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 4.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 62,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,387,000 after purchasing an additional 2,413 shares during the period. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 4.1% during the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 18,893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the period. 83.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Julie A. Cullivan sold 1,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.86, for a total transaction of $78,689.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,815 shares in the company, valued at $452,175.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AAXN shares. Imperial Capital upgraded Axon Enterprise from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Needham & Company LLC cut Axon Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. BidaskClub upgraded Axon Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $81.00 price target (up previously from $73.00) on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Axon Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAXN traded down $2.80 during trading on Thursday, reaching $62.64. 163,939 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 514,211. Axon Enterprise Inc has a 12 month low of $39.43 and a 12 month high of $74.93. The firm has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 125.28, a PEG ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $62.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.34.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AAXN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.05). Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 3.19% and a net margin of 3.34%. The firm had revenue of $112.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Axon Enterprise Inc will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy weapons (CEWs) worldwide. The company operates through two segments, TASER and Software and Sensors. It offers TASER X26P, TASER X2, TASER 7, and TASER Pulse and Bolt CEWs; and related cartridges. The company also provides on-officer body cameras and Axon Fleet in-car video systems; and Axon Evidence connected software network; Axon Records cloud-based records management system; Axon Signal enabled devices; and computer-aided dispatch software, as well as Axon docks, cartridges, and batteries.

