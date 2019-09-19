Connors Investor Services Inc. Takes Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Connors Investor Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 10,631 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,746,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Man Group plc grew its stake in NVIDIA by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 26,422 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,339,000 after buying an additional 3,572 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 121.0% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 3,764 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 2,061 shares during the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP grew its stake in NVIDIA by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 8,830 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,450,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter worth $223,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in NVIDIA by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 426,503 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $70,045,000 after buying an additional 27,231 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.37% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

In other NVIDIA news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.73, for a total transaction of $858,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,188,634.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Persis Drell sold 165 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.45, for a total value of $29,774.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,251,528.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,762 shares of company stock valued at $6,795,727 in the last ninety days. 4.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NVDA. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 price target on NVIDIA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target (down previously from $192.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on NVIDIA from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.09.

NASDAQ NVDA traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $179.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,028,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,617,408. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 2.07. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $124.46 and a 1-year high of $292.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 8.65 and a quick ratio of 7.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $166.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $166.28.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 24.40% and a net margin of 26.93%. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was down 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.94 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 28th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 10.54%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Featured Article: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.