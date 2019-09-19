Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) Shares Gap Up to $15.57

Construction Partners Inc (NASDAQ:ROAD)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $15.72, but opened at $15.57. Construction Partners shares last traded at $16.12, with a volume of 280,132 shares changing hands.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ROAD. Raymond James increased their price target on Construction Partners from $15.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Construction Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Imperial Capital restated an “outperform” rating and set a $17.25 price target (up previously from $15.50) on shares of Construction Partners in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Construction Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Construction Partners presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.44.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.65. The firm has a market cap of $804.66 million, a PE ratio of 18.86 and a beta of 1.90.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.04. Construction Partners had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 5.48%. The business had revenue of $227.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Construction Partners Inc will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Construction Partners in the second quarter worth $48,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Construction Partners in the second quarter worth $50,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Construction Partners in the second quarter worth $56,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Construction Partners in the second quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Construction Partners in the second quarter worth $170,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.31% of the company’s stock.

About Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD)

Construction Partners, Inc, an infrastructure and road construction company, provides construction products and services to public and private sectors. It offers construction of highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential sites. The company provides a range of sitework construction services, including site development, paving, and utility and drainage systems construction, as well as supplies hot mix asphalt required for the projects.

