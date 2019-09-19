Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLP) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $60.20

Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLP) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $60.20 and traded as high as $60.96. Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund shares last traded at $60.91, with a volume of 197,544 shares.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.97.

Get Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. 9258 Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $742,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 20,797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 31,130 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,808,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Legacy Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 29,434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,709,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, ARS Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 39,626 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,301,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period.

About Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLP)

Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities of companies in The Consumer Staples Select Sector Index (the Index).The Fund typically invests in substantially all of the securities represented in the Index in approximately the same proportions as the Index.

Featured Article: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.