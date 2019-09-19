Contrasting CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) & Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK)

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) and Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

This table compares CBRE Group and Cushman & Wakefield’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CBRE Group 4.79% 24.14% 8.81% Cushman & Wakefield -0.96% 4.21% 0.86%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

93.8% of CBRE Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.7% of Cushman & Wakefield shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of CBRE Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of Cushman & Wakefield shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares CBRE Group and Cushman & Wakefield’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CBRE Group $21.34 billion 0.85 $1.06 billion $3.28 16.44 Cushman & Wakefield $8.22 billion 0.48 -$185.80 million ($1.09) -16.81

CBRE Group has higher revenue and earnings than Cushman & Wakefield. Cushman & Wakefield is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CBRE Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for CBRE Group and Cushman & Wakefield, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CBRE Group 0 4 1 1 2.50 Cushman & Wakefield 0 1 3 0 2.75

CBRE Group presently has a consensus price target of $58.00, suggesting a potential upside of 7.57%. Cushman & Wakefield has a consensus price target of $21.33, suggesting a potential upside of 16.45%. Given Cushman & Wakefield’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Cushman & Wakefield is more favorable than CBRE Group.

Summary

CBRE Group beats Cushman & Wakefield on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CBRE Group

CBRE Group, Inc. operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; Global Investment Management; and Development Services segments. The company offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; integrated property sales, and mortgage and structured financing services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting. It also provides facilities management, project management, transaction management, and strategic consulting services to occupiers of real estate; and property management services comprising construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties. In addition, the company provides investment management services under the CBRE Global Investors brand to pension funds, insurance companies, sovereign wealth funds, foundations, endowments, and other institutional investors; and development services under the Trammell Crow Company brand name primarily to users of and investors in commercial real estate. CBRE Group, Inc. was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

About Cushman & Wakefield

Cushman & Wakefield plc provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers integrated facilities management, project and development, portfolio administration, transaction management, and strategic consulting services; property management services, including client accounting, engineering and operations, lease compliance administration, project and development, and sustainability services; and janitorial, maintenance, critical environment management, landscaping, and office services. The company also provides owner representation and tenant representation leasing services; capital market services, such as investment sales and equity, and debt and structured financing for real estate purchase and sales transactions; and appraisal management, investment management, valuation advisory, portfolio advisory, diligence advisory, dispute analysis and litigation support, financial reporting, and property and/or portfolio valuation services on real estate debt and equity decisions. It serves real estate owners and occupiers. Cushman & Wakefield plc was founded in 1784 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

