Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CORE. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Core-Mark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Core-Mark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.40.

NASDAQ:CORE traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $31.48. The company had a trading volume of 1,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,713. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Core-Mark has a 52 week low of $22.53 and a 52 week high of $40.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.66, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.62.

Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.06. Core-Mark had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Core-Mark will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Core-Mark by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,001 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its stake in shares of Core-Mark by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 13,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Core-Mark by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 5,496 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Core-Mark by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,863 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAM Holding AG boosted its stake in shares of Core-Mark by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 11,439 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.97% of the company’s stock.

Core-Mark Company Profile

Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc markets fresh and broad-line supply solutions to the convenience retail industry. The company sells and distributes food products, including fast food, candies, snacks, and groceries, as well as beverages and fresh products, such as sandwiches, juices, salads, produce, dairy, and bread; and non-food products comprising cigars, tobacco, alternative nicotine products, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise and equipment.

