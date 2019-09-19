CoreSite Realty Corp (NYSE:COR) Shares Bought by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty Corp (NYSE:COR) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.06% of CoreSite Realty worth $2,660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CoreSite Realty in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Bremer Bank National Association acquired a new stake in shares of CoreSite Realty in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CoreSite Realty in the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its position in CoreSite Realty by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Destination Wealth Management bought a new position in CoreSite Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at about $103,000. 92.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

COR traded up $0.59 on Thursday, reaching $116.25. The company had a trading volume of 55,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,143. The company has a fifty day moving average of $112.90 and a 200-day moving average of $112.16. The company has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.97, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.74. CoreSite Realty Corp has a one year low of $82.64 and a one year high of $121.64.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.75). CoreSite Realty had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 24.19%. The firm had revenue of $142.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. CoreSite Realty’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that CoreSite Realty Corp will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. CoreSite Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.44%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on COR shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of CoreSite Realty from $111.00 to $103.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of CoreSite Realty from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of CoreSite Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $112.00 target price on shares of CoreSite Realty in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Guggenheim set a $119.00 target price on shares of CoreSite Realty and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. CoreSite Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.82.

In other news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Management L.L.C sold 800,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.74, for a total value of $88,592,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO Steven James Smith sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $156,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 40,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,841,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 813,385 shares of company stock valued at $90,114,133 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,350 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

